WATCH: Brian Kelly reacts to new developments in Kyren Lacy case at Monday press conference

BATON ROUGE — LSU football head coach Brian Kelly reacted to new developments surrounding former LSU wide receiver Kyren Lacy during a news conference on Monday.

On Friday, Kyren Lacy's attorney, Matt Ory, released new findings in an interview with HTV 10 that he said prove Lacy was not responsible for the crash that killed 78-year-old Herman Hall.

When asked about the new information surrounding the case, Kelly said the following:

"I thought this was a process that takes time. I think I said back when this occurred that let’s wait until all the information comes out, because for us to make these universal statements early on, it just doesn’t serve anybody well. I don’t have any facts here. I’m following it just like you guys are. Let’s just be patient and make sure that all the information gets out,” he continued. “He’s loved by us, was loved before, and is loved after. So there’s not really a need to talk to our team. They follow it. They love Kyren. He’s a great teammate, and he’s going to be missed.”

Louisiana State Police arrested Lacy for negligent homicide months after the crash, accusing him of causing it by driving recklessly. Lacy later took his own life in Houston, days before he was set to appear before a grand jury.

Since Ory's interview, the Louisiana Democratic Party and the Louisiana Legislative Black Caucus have called on Attorney General Liz Murrill to investigate LSP. State Democrats also urged lawmakers to introduce "The Lacy Law," which they said would protect people against false reporting from law enforcement.

WATCH THE FULL PRESS CONFERENCE HERE: