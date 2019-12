WATCH: Adorable baby giraffe born at BREC's Baton Rouge Zoo

BATON ROUGE - BREC’s Baton Rouge Zoo has announced the birth of a male reticulated giraffe on Thursday, Dec. 26.

The calf was born to a 6-year-old, first-time mother named Rosie and a 13-year-old father, Rowan.

Veterinarians say the calf appears to be progressing as expected.

This is the 20th giraffe born at the Baton Rouge Zoo.