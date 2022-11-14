WATCH: A look back at LSU's slow start to the 2022 season (and how fans reacted)

BATON ROUGE - LSU's season-opening loss to Florida State feels like a lifetime ago.

So much has changed in the two months since that game, you may have forgotten that it ever happened at all. Since then, Coach Brian Kelly went from starting his tenure at LSU with a defeat at the hands of a non-conference opponent, to beating 'Bama and claiming an SEC West title.

Before a string of wins, though, the Tigers' disappointing 24-23 loss to the Seminoles spawned a whole lot of hot takes from frustrated LSU fans. Those who made the drive to New Orleans for that game didn't hold back when WBRZ asked how they felt about LSU's prospects for the rest of the season.

See for yourself:

Recognize anyone from the video? We want to hear from them! Reach out to us at news@wbrz.com