WATCH: 18-wheeler goes off-road, sideswipes St. George fire station along Airline Highway

BATON ROUGE - A semi truck went off a highway and struck the side of a fire station early Wednesday morning.

The wreck happened around 4 a.m. and was caught on surveillance cameras outside the St. George Fire Department headquarters on Airline Highway. The video shows the 18-wheeler running over bushes and a small lamp post before rolling into the building.

The department reported no major damage.

It was not immediately clear what caused the trucker to go off-road. Paramedics took that person to a hospital in stable condition.