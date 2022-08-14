WATCH: 1-on-1 with recent LSU commit QB Rickie Collins

80°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Sunday, August 14 2022
Source: WBRZ
By: Corey Rholdon

BATON ROUGE - The LSU football program is on a recruiting hot streak, getting 4 highly rated local prospects to commit to LSU.

Sports2's Corey Rholdon caught up with one of them, Woodlawn QB, and 4 star recruit Rickie Collins to talk about why he committed to LSU, #Rickiereconsider, Brian Kelly's dance moves, and what he can bring to the purple and gold. 

