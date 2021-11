Waste Management's Thanksgiving holiday schedule

Waste Management announced Monday that it will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 25 in observance of Thanksgiving.

Customers regularly serviced on Thursday will have wasted collected on Friday, and Friday customers will be serviced on Saturday in the following areas: City of Zachary, West Feliciana Parish, City of Walker, Town of Livingston, Town of Springfield, Livingston Parish and Tangipahoa Parish.