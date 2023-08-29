Latest Weather Blog
Washington Parish public schools closed Tuesday - Social media details employee walkout
WASHINGTON PARISH - Public school students in Washington Parish will be getting an extra day off on Tuesday after the school system canceled class.
Washington Parish School System announced the closure around 9 p.m. Monday night, but did not give a reason - only "unforeseen circumstances." Teachers and faculty will still have to show up for work.
According to social media posts cited by WWL-TV, a meeting regarding pay raises for teachers in the parish was held at the parish's fairgrounds Monday night. The post, which was not affiliated with the school system, said faculty have not received a raise since 1978.
The school system did not specify whether the cancellation was caused by the employee walkout or the meeting.
On Monday, Livingston Parish schools were shut down for a bomb threat and last week East Baton Rouge Parish classes were canceled due to a strike from bus drivers.
