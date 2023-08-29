89°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Washington Parish public schools closed Tuesday - Social media details employee walkout

16 hours 10 minutes 52 seconds ago Monday, August 28 2023 Aug 28, 2023 August 28, 2023 9:30 PM August 28, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ, WWL-TV
By: WBRZ Staff

WASHINGTON PARISH - Public school students in Washington Parish will be getting an extra day off on Tuesday after the school system canceled class. 

Washington Parish School System announced the closure around 9 p.m. Monday night, but did not give a reason - only "unforeseen circumstances." Teachers and faculty will still have to show up for work. 

According to social media posts cited by WWL-TV, a meeting regarding pay raises for teachers in the parish was held at the parish's fairgrounds Monday night. The post, which was not affiliated with the school system, said faculty have not received a raise since 1978. 

The school system did not specify whether the cancellation was caused by the employee walkout or the meeting. 

Trending News

On Monday, Livingston Parish schools were shut down for a bomb threat and last week East Baton Rouge Parish classes were canceled due to a strike from bus drivers. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days