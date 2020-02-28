Warming weekend temps, eyes on the next storm

Chilly temperatures will slowly fade. The next rain chance is deep in the 7-Day.

THE FORECAST:

Today and Tonight: Sunshine will hold strong to end the week. Thermometers will begin a moderating trend on Friday afternoon with highs in the low 60s. Expect skies to stay clear on Friday night with low temperatures holding in the low 40s.

Up Next: Temperatures will gradually increase through the weekend and into early next week. By Sunday, highs will break into the 70s and by Monday, lows will be in the 50s. Clouds will be increasing late in the weekend as southerly winds begin to move warmth and moisture onshore from the Gulf. This will occur ahead of a cold front poised to pass through our area in the late Tuesday to early Wednesday timeframe. It is too early for details on this system though it does have some characteristics of a strong spring storm system, so stay in touch through this pleasant stretch of weather.

THE EXPLANATION:

A high pressure system is parked over central Texas and will maintain light, north winds as well as cool and dry conditions through the remainder of the week. As the high traverses Louisiana on Saturday and moves east on Sunday, compressional heating and then southerly winds will allow temperatures to warm each day through Tuesday. An upper level trough and cold front will approach from the west late Tuesday into Wednesday. The associated pool of cold air aloft will likely instigate some sort of squall line. As is commonly the case along the central Gulf Coast, there may be a battle between cooler, stable marine air and the lift and shear generated by the storm system. Therefore, at this time, it is prudent to monitor this system for the threat of strong thunderstorms and the Storm Prediction Center has accordingly placed the northern half of the forecast area in the equivalent of a “slight risk” for severe weather.

While there are some analog (past weather events) signals for severe weather, it is too early to lock in on that or provide thorough details. Despite this frontal passage, the Pacific origin of this frontal system will mean less significant cooling will occur after it moves through. Enjoy the nice and quiet weather for now and stay tuned.

--Josh

