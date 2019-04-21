Warming Continues into the Workweek

THE FORECAST:

Tonight and Tomorrow: Clear skies and mild conditions again tonight, as southerly winds between 5 and 10 mph keeps warm air pushing onshore. High pressure stays into control into Monday, with sunny skies greeting us to begin the workweek. The high does begin to depart across Florida through the day, allowing for clouds to slowly increase late Monday. Winds will stay between 5 and 10 mph out of the southeast.

Up Next: Mostly cloudy skies Tuesday and Wednesday ahead of a wet and stormy latter half of the week. Temperatures will stay slightly above average through the week, as drier conditions return for the weekend.

THE EXPLANATION:

High pressure is just offshore this evening, keeping skies clear and winds out of the south. This system will track through Florida Monday evening and into Tuesday, allowing for clouds to increase through the start of the workweek. This will open the door to an approaching system from the west to bring showers and strong storms through our area Thursday and into Friday morning. The timing of peak storm development is getting a little more defined, as models are beginning to show some consistency with moving the storms through Thursday afternoon and evening. Showers will linger into Friday morning, but conditions will dry out as we proceed into the evening hours. High pressure returns behind the system late Friday to keep things dry and skies sunny through the weekend. Temperatures will be slightly warmer than average, hovering in the low-to-mid 80s through the week.

--Meteorologist Matt Callihan

