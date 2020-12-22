Warm and clear turning rainy and cold just before Christmas

A foggy start for some, and a warm afternoon for all.

THE FORECAST

Today and Tonight: The sun will help lift out all the fog and clear up most of the clouds. Mostly clear skies and temperatures near 70 degrees will be the forecast for the entire viewing area today. A persistent southerly breeze will help to warm us up and keep us warm into the overnight hours. Some building clouds overnight will help with that too. Overnight lows will be near 50 degrees.

Up Next: Wednesday will bring some cloud cover and eventually some rain. Some spotty showers will start in the afternoon as an appetizer before the main course. Yes. We are talking about rain along a cold front. Late Wednesday, a strong line of showers and storms will move through that will give everyone a good soaking. Some areas will see gusty winds and heavy downpours. By 5 am Thursday the rain will be east of the WBRZ viewing area and cold dry air will be all that is left. Temperatures on Thursday will drop all day long as cold air funnels in from the north. You can expect temperatures to be in the 40s at the warmest on Thursday afternoon. Christmas Day will start out frosty with temperatures near 30 degrees and then temperatures will be in the 50s for the afternoon. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

