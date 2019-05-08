WANTED: Women stole more than $2,500 in purses, clothing from Livingston Parish stores

DENHAM SPRINGS - Deputies are looking for a trio of women who appeared to have stolen thousands of dollars worth of apparel from two Livingston Parish businesses.

According to the sheriff's office, both thefts happened recently at businesses along Juban Road. Surveillance cameras at the first store captured the women bringing roughly $600 worth of clothing items into changing rooms and seemingly emerging with those unpaid items stuffed in their purses.

At the second store, investigators say the same women stuffed high-price purses and wallets in shopping bags and walking out. Those items were reportedly worth about $2,000 total.

Anyone with information on thefts is asked to the sheriff's office at 225-686-2241.