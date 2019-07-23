80°
WANTED: Man stole more than $400 worth of dog food from Petco
ASCENSION PARISH - Authorities in Ascension Parish are looking for a man who walked out of a store without paying for eight large bags of dog food.
The incident happened on July 6 at a Petco on Airline Highway in Gonzales. Authorities say the man stole $450 worth of food.
Anyone who may have information on this case can call the sheriff's office at 225-621-4636.
