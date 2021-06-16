83°
WANTED: Man stole $800 worth of items from Rouses

By: WBRZ Staff

ASCENSION PARISH - An unidentified man is wanted for shoplifting about $800 worth of products from a grocery store in the capital area.

The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office said the theft happened June 13 at a Rouses Supermarket. The sheriff's office shared surveillance video of the man, asking for the public's help in identifying him.

Anyone with information should contact the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office at 225-621-4636.

