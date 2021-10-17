69°
WANTED: Man steals car from Denham Springs dealership
DENHAM SPRINGS - Deputies in Livingston Parish are searching for a man who stole a car from a dealership.
On August 29, an unknown man visited a dealership along Highway 16 in Denham Springs. According to authorities, the man test drove multiple vehicles while riding with a dealership employee. After the test drives, the man left.
Employees later discovered the man drove off the lot with a 2003 white Hyundai Elantra. The stolen car didn't have a license plate when it was stolen.
Anyone with information on this case can call the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office at 225-686-2241.
