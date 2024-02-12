Wanted man in custody after standoff with deputies in Donaldsonville

DONALDSONVILLE - A wanted man was taken into custody Monday afternoon following a standoff with deputies in Donaldsonville.

The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office said the man barricaded himself inside an apartment on Riverview Complex, just off of West 10th Street. Deputies said the man said he was armed.

There were no hostages involved and no immediate danger to the public.

He was taken into custody just after 3:15 p.m. No information on the identity of the man or what charges he is wanted for was immediately available.