53°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Wanted man in custody after standoff with deputies in Donaldsonville

1 hour 44 minutes 20 seconds ago Monday, February 12 2024 Feb 12, 2024 February 12, 2024 3:25 PM February 12, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

DONALDSONVILLE - A wanted man was taken into custody Monday afternoon following a standoff with deputies in Donaldsonville. 

The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office said the man barricaded himself inside an apartment on Riverview Complex, just off of West 10th Street. Deputies said the man said he was armed. 

There were no hostages involved and no immediate danger to the public. 

Trending News

He was taken into custody just after 3:15 p.m. No information on the identity of the man or what charges he is wanted for was immediately available. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days