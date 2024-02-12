53°
Latest Weather Blog
Wanted man in custody after standoff with deputies in Donaldsonville
DONALDSONVILLE - A wanted man was taken into custody Monday afternoon following a standoff with deputies in Donaldsonville.
The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office said the man barricaded himself inside an apartment on Riverview Complex, just off of West 10th Street. Deputies said the man said he was armed.
There were no hostages involved and no immediate danger to the public.
Trending News
He was taken into custody just after 3:15 p.m. No information on the identity of the man or what charges he is wanted for was immediately available.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Teen escapee killed in retaliatory shooting along Washington Avenue
-
Mom and daughter take king cake tasting to a new extreme
-
44th annual Spanish Town parade rolled through Baton Rouge Saturday afternoon
-
Teen escapee killed in retaliatory shooting along Washington Avenue
-
11th annual Mardi Gras Festival takes place on Saturday