WANTED: Burglars seen rummaging through cars in West Baton Rouge neighborhood

WEST BATON ROUGE - Sheriff's deputies are looking for several men seen burglarizing vehicles in West Baton Rouge.

The sheriff's office says the group of about three to four men was caught on video going through cars in the Plantation Trailer Park off Highway 190 Wednesday night. Investigators say the group stole cash from at leas tone of the vehicles.

Surveillance video shows the men looking through one car and driving through the neighborhood in a white, newer model Nissan Altima.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office.