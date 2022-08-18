85°
Want to learn to fish with LDWF? New free classes can help you do just that

By: Sarah Lawrence

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries is launching the first class in its new free Fishing Course Series offering informative sessions for beginner and experienced anglers alike. 

This first course in the series, Intro to Fishing, will help introduce new and rusty anglers to versatile techniques for getting started or restarted in fishing. 

The first course will be offered three times: Aug. 27 at the Woodworth Outdoor Education Center in Woodworth, Sept. 17 at Laketown Park in Kenner, and Sept. 22 at Waddill Wildlife Refuge in Baton Rouge. 

Each class will be limited to 10 participants aged 18 and older. Participants must have a valid fishing license. 

According to the LDWF, in addition to regularly occurring Intro to Fishing courses, an Intro to Catfishing will be scheduled later this fall. Several other courses are in development, and LDWF is excited to offer this new resource to Louisiana anglers.

