Wandering chicken finds new home at Popeyes

SLIDELL - People are lining up in droves at a Popeyes in south Louisiana. But this time it's not because of a chicken sandwich, nor any other menu item for that matter.

As customers pull through the drive-thru lane at the Popeyes on Gause Boulevard, they'll spot a chicken coop. As for its tenant, workers say a mysterious rooster showed up back in September after Hurricane Ida and just decided to stick around.

“Where did the chicken come from? Who has chickens around?” General Manager Muhassin Shepherd pondered as she spoke to WWL-TV. “We looked around the neighborhood and they was like, ‘it’s not our chicken.’”

Instead of removing the bird, the staff gave him a name—Rocco—and built him a coop behind the restaurant.

Rocco is obviously faring much better than his feathered brethren being served up inside the restaurant. Not only has he managed to dodge the fryer, he's also become somewhat of a local celebrity.

“When I have my grandson, I roll down my window and I’m like, ‘look at the chicken,’” Shannon Dardar said. “Almost like the cow at Chick-fil-A, but complete opposite.”

On top of that, Rocco also seems to be good for business.

“We’ve been actually increasing sales and business so, you know, meeting a lot of new friends just to come in and see Rocco,” Shepherd said.

Some customers have even been stopping by just to feed Rocco.