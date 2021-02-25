Walmart teams up with Baton Rouge city-parish leaders to increase vaccine access in underserved communities

BATON ROUGE - The race to the COVID-19 vaccine is over for many in the U.S., and Walmart is one of the newest locations offering the shot.

Susan Wasserman is grateful to have received her first dose Thursday morning at a nearby Walmart.

"I'm just excited to get the vaccine. I really didn't care where it was, but I think it's wonderful that Walmart is doing this," said Wasserman.

Walmart has begun to administer the Pfizer vaccines with a new drive-thru style clinic. The events are taking place at 9350 Cortana Place in Baton Rouge, and 14507 Plank Road in Baker.

"Having it outside made it easier, instead of being with all the different people inside the store," said Wasserman.

It's an effort Walmart has put forth with Baton Rouge city-parish leaders to increase access in underserved communities.

"They reached out to us wanting to partner with us to advocate for equitable distribution of the vaccine. I'm so happy that Walmart has agreed to these locations," said Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome.

The new clinic received a thumbs up and a smile from George Murphy who is also grateful to receive to get the shot.

"I feel great. I've been worried about this COVID going on about a year. I'm looking forward to the day where we don't have to wear masks all the time," said Murphy.

Vaccine supply and eligibility will vary based on allocation as well as Louisiana state guidelines, Walmart says.