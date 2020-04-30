Walmart rewards Louisiana associates with second cash bonus adding up to $3.52 million

LOUISIANA - All Walmart associates in Louisiana have recieved a bonus on Thursday.

The bonuses recieved in every asscoiates check added up to $3.52 million statewide. Nationwide the bonuses added up to $180 million on April 30.

Walmart has also announced that they reached their goal of hiring an additional 200,000 associates nationwide as of Thursday.

In less than six weeks and during the COVID-19 pandemic Walmart has provided work for nearly a quarter million people impacted by the novel coronavirus.

Earlier this month full-time and part-time associates recieved bounses from the company adding up to $365 million.

Walmart has committed close to $550 million in bonus payouts to its employees.