Walmart+ nixes $35 minimum once required for free shipments
According to CNN, Walmart has dropped its once-required $35 minimum shipping threshold on online orders for its membership program, Walmart+.
At the moment, Amazon Prime may dominate the online shopping industry, but Walmart is hoping to make a splash by way of its decision to nix the once-required $35 minimum to qualify for free shipment. The change extends to the online purchases of items such as electronics, clothing, toys, and other merchandise shipped through the company's fulfillment centers.
That said, customers who make frequent use of Walmart's online grocery ordering service will not notice a similar change. This online feature will continue to require a minimum purchase requirement.
The company's new $98-a-year subscription plan, known as Walmart+, kicked off in September. It offers free next-day and two-day shipping, and its members receive 5-cent-per-gallon discounts on gasoline as well as the ability to scan items with the Walmart app when they shop in-person, which allows them to pay without waiting in a checkout line.
According to CNN, financial experts view Walmart+ as a way for the retailer to expand its online business and set itself up as a major competitor against Amazon Prime, which currently has more than 150 million members worldwide.
Desktop News
