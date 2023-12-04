Walmart employee arrested, accused of giving away thousands of dollars in merchandise

BAKER - A worker at a Walmart store in Baker is charged with two felony counts after an investigation found he was giving thousands of dollars worth of electronic merchandise to others without collecting payment.

Quindall Ellis, 21, is accused of organized retail theft and theft over $25,000.

Baker police were called to the store on Friday after security officials there reviewed video recordings that reportedly showed the products being distributed to others.

A police report from the responding officer notes:

While in the Walmart Asset Protection office, I visually observed camera footage of the accused taking

electronics from the cage and supplying "customers" with the merchandise without taking any form credit/

debit card or dollars to complete transactions. This covert action, that was repeatedly observed speaks to

the overall specific intent of the defendant to permanently deprive Wal-Mart Inc of funds on what

appeared to be a daily basis.

Merchandise handed out included gaming systems, computers and audio equipment.

The initial review tallied the value of that merchandise to be $16,000, but Walmart is expect to provide additional documentation raising the amount to $35,000.

Ellis was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on Saturday. A first appearance was set for Monday.