Walmart closing Kenner location until Friday for cleaning

3 hours 31 minutes 53 seconds ago Wednesday, December 29 2021 Dec 29, 2021 December 29, 2021 1:34 PM December 29, 2021 in News
Source: WWLTV
By: Emily Davison

KENNER - A Walmart in Jefferson Parish will close Wednesday to clean and sanitize the building as COVID-19 cases rapidly increase across Louisiana.

The company's corporate communications team said the store on W. Esplanade Avenue will close at 2 p.m. Dec. 29 and reopen Friday, Dec. 31 at 6 a.m. to give employees time to restock shelves.

Walmart said the closure is part of an "ongoing company-initiated program" to "assist health officials working against the pandemic." The company did not confirm if the closure is due to employees testing positive for the virus, according to WWL-TV.

"When the store reopens on Friday, we will continue conducting associate health assessments, and all unvaccinated associates must still wear face coverings," the company said.

