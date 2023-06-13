Walker police looking for TV bandit

WALKER - Police are asking the public for help identifying and locating a man who took three flat screen television sets from the Walker Walmart.

A surveillance photo shows the man leaving with a cart full of TVs on May 27.

He is white, with a beard and mustache and was wearing a ball cap at the time.

Anyone with information is asked to call Walker Police at 225-270-0850. Those wishing to contact police can also reach them via confidential text by sending TEXTWALKERPD to 888777 and following the instructions.