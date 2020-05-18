Walker police chief apologizes for using police unit to set up campaign signs, reimburses taxpayers

WALKER- Walker Police Chief David Addison is apologizing Monday for using his police unit over the weekend to set up campaign signs. He was filmed in the city setting up the signs and his unit was photographed with an election sign on the side of it, too.



The attorney general's office has weighed in on both issues in the past and has said they should not happen. Addison met with the city attorney Monday morning and wrote the city a personal check for his use of the unit over the weekend.



"I went a mile or two miles total and put out like nine signs," Addison said.



Addison said he uses the unit 24/7, and it was an oversight to use it to set up his campaign signs.



"I've been an honest person, and want them to look at me and say, 'Chief Addison made a mistake but was honest enough to say I messed up,'" Addison said.



Addison provided a copy of the check to the WBRZ Investigative Unit after we started asking questions. Over the weekend, several pictures and videos captured Addison in town with a trailer hooked up to the back of his police unit.

Addison said the Walker Police Department routinely rents out police units for extra duty jobs. He told WBRZ that he calculated the amount the city rents the units out and the amount that he drove and wrote a check back to the city for $30.

Addison said he has made some difficult decisions in the past that haven't always been popular. He pledged to run a clean campaign despite that mud that is already slinging without qualifying beginning yet.



"If I make a mistake, I will own up to it. Which is what I did," Addison said. "The people of Walker know what they are getting when they get me."