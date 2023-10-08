Walker High School principal reverses course on revoking scholarship, student government position from student

WALKER - Jason St. Pierre, the principal of Walker High School, issued a statement Sunday where he said he reinstated a student's scholarship and student government positions after revoking them from her due to a video of her dancing surfacing.

Kaylee Timonet had her position as a member of student government and a scholarship revoked after video of her dancing at a private, off-site location following Walker High School's homecoming surfaced. St. Pierre reasoned that the video was inappropriate, and according to Timonet's mother, St. Pierre told her daughter she wasn’t “living in the Lord’s way."

After the story received attention, St. Pierre issued a statement saying he apologized to the family, met with district staff, and said it was not "[his] responsibility to determine what students' or others' religious beliefs may be" in regards to what he said.

The full statement can be read here: