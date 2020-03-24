Walk-On's rolls with restrictions, bringing food to neighborhoods on wheels

Walk-On's is trying to find a way to feed customers under recent dine-in restrictions, even if that means taking the food to their doorstep.

The sports bar and 'bistreaux' is taking advantage of their food truck, driving to local neighborhoods, delivering food to those stuck at home during the 'stay at home' order.

Starting last Friday, the restaurant's food truck began traveling into neighborhoods, offering customers a limited menu of freshly cooked favorites.

The food truck was used primarily for charity events, such as golf tournaments and fishing rodeos, but now, it serves a quick solution to the restaurant's dine-in closures.

"We started Friday and it's been great, you know, we're hitting those neighborhoods that are close to our restaurants and slowly working our way out and the response has been overwhelming," said Mike Turner, senior vice-president of Walk-on's Culinary and Supply Chain.

The food truck stopped by University Club South on Monday evening and residents there welcomed the change to their routine.

"I think it's great that it gives us a break out of our house," said Melissa Dean who stopped by for dinner. "I'm stuck at home with my 18-month-old who I love dearly, but I can walk out of my house a couple blocks away and get some great food that didn't have to cook today and she loves walk-on's."

Turner says he feels people are enjoying their curbside food service because "people want to feel some type of normalcy, and want to be able to get out." He continued, "we're certainly adhering to all of the state and federal regulations of keeping six feet apart and social distancing, but it's great to see people out there with their families."

The food truck will take a break from slinging sliders on Tuesday, but will be right back at it on Wednesday when they stop by WoodGate, then proceed to Pollard Estates on Thursday, and finally, River Bend on Friday.