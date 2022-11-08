Voting isn't over, two tax proposals listed on December ballot in EBR

BATON ROUGE - Local elections wrapped up Tuesday night, but some of the results may be a good indication of what will happen when voters return to the polls next month.

There are two proposals in East Baton Rouge Parish looking to increase taxes. That’s something voters don't like to hear.

“It’s always tough to pay more taxes,” said Jimmy Johnson.

Voters have proven this over and over. Livingston Parish tried to increase taxes to help fund more resource officers inside schools, but that was denied.

In December, there will be two tax increase proposals for people to vote on. One comes from Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome's office – a half cent sales tax to improve traffic problems.

“The only problem with that is it will give the anti-tax people nothing to complain about,” said Melissa Fike, who plans on voting for this proposal. “We need to put our money where our mouth is.”

The other tax is looking to provide more mental health and substance abuse services.

"I'm in recovery, so yeah I think mental health is a huge issue, especially with the opioid epidemic that is going on right now,” said Jimmy Johnson.

Many voters know these improvements are needed. But whether the increase in taxes will pass is something some are questioning.

"If we knew that the money was going to be used properly, then we would be all over it,” said Gabe Miller. “But the fact that it hasn't yet, that we haven't seen improvements yet, people are going to be cautious."

This won't be the first time these tax proposals will be attempted. A similar mental health tax was rejected two years ago. Mayor Broome also tried to get a road tax on a ballot previously, but it failed. The new proposals will be on the December 8 ballot.