Voting begins Saturday for mosquito abatement program in Livingston Parish

LIVINGSTON PARISH - On Saturday, voters will decide whether or not they want to play for mosquito contol.

"Since the Amite River is half a mile that way, mosquitos get really bad," resident Darla Steagall said.

Steagall lives in District 2 and is in support of the new mosquito abatement program in Saturday's election. She spends quite a few bucks on mosquito products to keep the bugs away, but says it just creates a sticky mess.

Councilman Gary Talbert believes mosquito abatement is something the parish needs.

"Mosquito abatement is public health issue," Talbert said. "Without it, you can have diseases."

If approved, a three-dollar charge per month will be added onto water bills over a nine-year period, which would begin sometime in 2020.

In a heated meeting last year, Councilman Talbert asked the council to request that the parish president appropriate $50,000 to the new mosquito abatement board. However, the vote was shut down 6 to 3.

"People in Livingston Parish voted twice already that they did not want mosquito abatement," said Councilman John Wascom, who believes it's a waste of time and money. "For $36 you can pump up spray your entire house, spray under your bushes, your shrubs. You do a much better job than what the government can do in a truck going down the road at 30-40 miles per hour."

But for residents like Darla Steagall, it's worth it.

"I am all for it, the three dollars a month, I don't think it can be beaten," said Steagall.