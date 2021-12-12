48°
Voters reject proposal for $325M casino and resort in St. Tammany

2 hours 15 minutes 1 second ago Sunday, December 12 2021 Dec 12, 2021 December 12, 2021 9:06 PM December 12, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Photo: WWLTV

SLIDELL - Voters on the Northshore shot down a proposal to allow for a sprawling casino and resort to be built in St. Tammany Parish.

Sixty-three percent of voters went against the item that would have allowed Pacific Peninsula Entertainment to build the $325 million resort near Lake Pontchartrain. Voters were asked if they wished to reverse a 1996 ban on casino gambling in the parish, which has stonewalled P2E's efforts to build the facility.

WWLTV reports over $3 million dollars were spent on advertising to get residents to vote in favor of the casino. Another million was spent by opponents fighting the proposal. 

