Voodoo music festival officially canceled this year

April 17, 2020
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Photo: Neworleans.com

NEW ORLEANS - Organizers announced the Voodoo Music and Arts Experience will no longer take place in 2020 but will return next year.

The announcement was made Friday via the festival's social media accounts. Staff say they still plan to hold the festival next year from Oct. 29 to 31.

Anyone who bought tickets to this year's event can use them to gain access next year. Full refunds will also be available to ticketholders in the next 24 hour. 

