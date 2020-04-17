Voodoo music festival officially canceled this year

Photo: Neworleans.com

NEW ORLEANS - Organizers announced the Voodoo Music and Arts Experience will no longer take place in 2020 but will return next year.

The announcement was made Friday via the festival's social media accounts. Staff say they still plan to hold the festival next year from Oct. 29 to 31.

Voodoo krewe, a statement regarding Voodoo 2020 and 2021. Stay safe and see you in City Park October 29-31, 2021! pic.twitter.com/t11dOzc7AK — Voodoo Experience (@VoodooNola) April 17, 2020

Anyone who bought tickets to this year's event can use them to gain access next year. Full refunds will also be available to ticketholders in the next 24 hour.