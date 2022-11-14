Volunteers say cleaning blighted area is about more than just litter

BATON ROUGE - Members of Keep Tiger Town Beautiful, a group dedicated to cleaning blighted areas in and around Baton Rouge, spent part of Saturday cleaning up trash and litter between two businesses on Siegen Lane.

It's something they do every day for at least two hours.

East Baton Rouge Parish passed an ordinance against homeless encampments on public property months ago, but founder Jennifer Richardson believes the problem is still prevalent now.

Richardson says the ongoing issue has created a deeper meaning for her crew.

“It's more than picking up litter now because once we get on the ground, we see other things," Richardson said. "We see addiction problems, we see homeless camps."

Hundreds of syringes and needles filled the ground of the blighted area.

But other concerns hang over the clean-up crew. Richardson explains that those issues are more than just an eyesore for the city.

"It clogs the drains. It clogs the sewage system.”



For the past two years, they've been cleaning sites day to day. During that time, they say they've uncovered hundreds of sites like the one on Siegen Lane.

"We have a problem in Baton Rouge wherever there’s a vacant lot. Whether it's in north Baton Rouge or south Baton Rouge, it becomes a dump.”