Volunteers prepare for Thanksgiving at the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank

BATON ROUGE - Volunteers with LSU Athletes for Hope and Exxon Mobile stopped by the Great Baton Rouge Food Bank Thursday to lend a hand packing, sorting, and moving over a hundred boxes of food.

"All of these boxes were packed with love. I can promise you that," said Megan Manchester a spokesperson for Exxon Mobile.

This year's holiday season is bringing new challenges to the Food Bank. Rising costs and supply chain interruptions are adding to the struggle of providing for people in need.

"People who can't go to the store, can't get their own food, or can't go by themselves, I feel like doing this and delivering it to them is a big difference," said Obidimma Chibuzo, a volunteer with LSU.

With inflation at an all-time high, the Food Bank says the help is needed.

"Everything has been rising so quickly that it's hard for people on fixed incomes to try to set their table," said Helena Tucker with the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank. "Especially with Thanksgiving coming...everybody wants to have that nice Thanksgiving dinner."

Despite the challenges, Food Bank officials are confident they will be able to provide for those who depend on them during the holiday season. The hundreds of boxes packed Thursday will be headed out to families next week.

"I think they are going to appreciate it a lot and it warms our hearts to be able to help them and to know, at least for Thanksgiving, one day out of the whole year, they are going to have a nice meal to eat," said Southern University Softball player Ace Corona.

For more information on how to donate or volunteer at the Food Bank, click here.