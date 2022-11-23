69°
Latest Weather Blog
Volunteers find loaded gun while picking up trash along I-10 in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE - A group of volunteers cleaning up litter around Baton Rouge made a startling discovery Wednesday morning: A loaded gun.
The good Samaritans with Keep Tiger Town Beautiful said they found the weapon, along with roughly 20 large bags' worth of garbage, by the Bluebonnet exit along I-10. The handgun was found in a grassy patch near the interstate.
Watch Bess Casserleigh's report on WBRZ at 6:00
The group contacted the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, and the gun was turned over to law enforcement.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Police: 21-year-old shot father to death after he blew his nose
-
Community fridge asking for donations ahead of the holiday season
-
Troubled Tigerland apartments fail federal inspection; tenants receiving assistance asked to move
-
18-wheeler plunges into bayou along I-10 at Ascension-St. James line
-
Dash cam captures moment when 18-wheeler went off road, into bayou
Sports Video
-
Southeastern running back Derrick Graham has a deep passion for rodeo
-
Southeastern to face Idaho in first round of FCS Playoffs
-
The Black and Gold Report: New Orleans Saints vs Los Angeles Rams
-
Fans Choice Player of the Week 11: Southern Lab Marlon Brown
-
LSU QB Jayden Daniels signs NIL deal with Gordon McKernan, talks turnaround...