Voluntary evacuation in place for Assumption Parish, residents prepared

NAPOLEONVILLE — Assumption Parish authorities have issued a voluntary evacuation order for the entire parish, particularly for the low-lying areas prone to flooding, ahead of Francine's landfall.

Wednesday morning at 9, the community center on La. 308 in Napoleonville will be open to the public as a shelter.

All public offices and schools are closed on Wednesday.

Office of Emergency Preparedness director Paul Leblanc says the main concern is high winds knocking down power lines and trees.

Napoleonville resident Dan Boudreaux said he and his family are prepared.

"I got shutters for my windows and all that stuff. I put up all my furniture, covered my pool up just now, and I'm pretty much ready," he said.

