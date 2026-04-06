Louisiana man arrested in Alabama after mother and grandmother killed in Easter Sunday shooting

CHALMETTE — A Louisiana man was arrested in Alabama after he allegedly killed his mother and grandmother on Easter Sunday.

The St Bernard Parish Sheriff's Office said that around 7:45 p.m., deputies arrived at a residence on Centanni Drive in St. Bernard to find two female victims suffering from gunshot wounds. The two women were transported to a local hospital, where they later died from their injuries.

Detectives later identified 22-year-old Lee Collins III as the suspected shooter.

According to WWL-TV, St. Bernard Sheriff James Pohlmann said the incident began with an argument between Collins and his mother, 55-year-old Trenelle Collins, when his grandmother, 75-year-old Mary Major, tried to intervene. Pohlmann said Collins left the home before returning and shooting the two women and firing shots at his father.

He allegedly ran away from the scene before stealing a white truck and driving it to Mobile, Alabama, where he was arrested Monday evening.

He is awaiting extradition to St. Bernard Parish on two counts of second-degree murder.