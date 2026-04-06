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2 killed, 1 injured in crash along River Road near L'Auberge Casino
BATON ROUGE - Two people were killed and one person was injured in a crash along River Road on Monday evening.
First responders said a vehicle crashed into a power pole shortly before 8:45 p.m. along River Road, near Gardere Lane and L’auberge Crossing.
Emergency officials said two people died at the scene. One person was taken to a hospital in critical condition.
The St. George Fire Department said River Road is closed from the casino to the parish line.
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No more information was immediately available.
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