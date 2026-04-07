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Previously convicted sex offender convicted again for possession of child pornography
HAMMOND - A previously convicted sex offender was found guilty of possessing child pornography by a Tangipahoa Parish jury, the district attorney announced.
A jury found David Hollingsworth, 61, of Hammond, guilty of seven counts of possession of child pornography involving a victim under the age of 13.
Officials said a tip led to officials learning that multiple files of child pornography were uploaded to a Dropbox account from an IP address located in Tangipahoa Parish. Officials were able to identify Hollingsworth as the person who uploaded the files from that information.
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Hollingsworth was previously convicted in 2012 of receiving child pornography and sentenced to five years in prison and five years of supervised release. His sentencing is scheduled for April 27, 2026, in Amite.
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