New weather radars can follow storms in real time to give people more warning

New mobile weather radars from NOAA’s National Severe Storms Laboratory are expected to improve severe weather forecasting and public safety across the United States. NOAA researchers can now bring advanced radar technology directly to the front lines of tornadoes, hail storms, flash flooding, and severe wind events. These mobile radars give scientists a closer and clearer look at dangerous storms, helping them spot threats faster and with more detail than before.

DaNa Carlis, director of NOAA’s National Severe Storms Laboratory, said the new radars are a major upgrade for forecasters and decision makers. The technology allows researchers to see the lowest parts of storms, where tornadoes and other hazards often form.

Each radar truck carries two X-band radars, which are sensitive to small particles, and one C-band radar, which works well in heavy rain. By using multiple radars at once, scientists can better measure wind speed and direction inside storms.

Pam Heinselman, deputy director of the lab, said this detailed data helps protect people by showing exactly where and how storms are changing. Kurt Hondl, associate director, explained that having more than one radar on a storm gives a much better picture of what is happening, which can lead to more accurate warnings.

OTHER FORECASTING BENEFITS

The new radars will also help track wildfires, monitor smoke and fire-driven winds, and pinpoint where the heaviest rain is falling during flash floods. This information can help communities prepare for sudden weather threats.

The project is part of the Verification of the Origins of Rotation in Tornadoes EXperiment-United States, or VORTEX-USA, which brings together experts to study tornadoes and severe storms.

NOAA says the data from these mobile radars will be used to improve weather forecasts and give people more time to get to safety when severe weather is coming.

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