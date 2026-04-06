Former LSU women's basketball star Angel Reese has been traded to the Atlanta Dream, reports say

CHICAGO — Former LSU women's basketball star Angel Reese has been traded to the Atlanta Dream by the Chicago Sky, ESPN reported Monday.

Reese, a two-time WNBA All-Star, was traded to the Dream for a 2027 first-round pick and a 2028 first-round pick. The Dream, ESPN adds, will also receive 2028 second-round swap rights.

Last season, Reese led the WNBA in rebounds per game (12.6) for the second consecutive year, as well as leading the league in double-doubles (23) while also pacing the Sky in scoring (14.7 points) and assists (3.7).

"This trade is designed to achieve roster balance and represents a great opportunity for all parties," Sky general manager Jeff Pagliocca said in a release. "Angel has achieved many record-breaking milestones in her first two years in the WNBA and has been a competitive force for the Sky. We are thankful for her many important contributions to this league and this game, and we know she will continue to have a big impact on the court and beyond... We wish Angel all the best in her next chapter."

Reese was drafted by the Sky as the 7th overall draft pick in the 2024 WNBA draft. Reese previously helped lead LSU to the 2023 NCAA championship, earning a trove of accolades during her time in Baton Rouge.