Teen arrested on murder charges after armed robbery of vape pens at Coursey Boulevard apartment complex

BATON ROUGE — A 16-year-old was arrested following a fatal shooting that was spurred by the armed robbery of vape pens at a Coursey Boulevard apartment complex.

East Baton Rouge Parish deputies said that 19-year-old Darby Marmillion was shot on April 2 at the City Heights Apartments after she met with the 16-year-old suspect she arranged to sell vape pens to.

The teen boy met Marmillion at the apartment complex, got into her car and pulled a handgun on her during their transaction. The teen then robbed her of the vape pens at gunpoint and shot her before leaving the area.

Marmillion was taken to the hospital but died from her injuries the next day.

On Monday, the teen boy was arrested and charged with first-degree murder, armed robbery, illegal possession of a handgun by a juvenile and obstruction of justice. He was booked into the Juvenile Detention Facility.