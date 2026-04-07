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Tuesday Health Report: Gut health linked to lower colorectal cancer risk, experts say
Colorectal cancer is the third most common cancer for both men and women.
Improving gut health is one of the proven ways to prevent it.
A healthy gut and a diverse microbiome helps decrease inflammation, and chronic inflammation can lead to increased risk of cancer, specifically colorectal cancer.
Improving your diet can improve your gut health. Experts recommend eating foods high in fiber such as whole grains, fruits, vegetables, legumes, nuts and seeds.
You can also add more fermented and probiotic foods. Some ideas include yogurt, kimchi and sauerkraut.
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It can be overwhelming to eat a bunch of new foods at once. Dietitians say a gradual transition usually works best.
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