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Fathers and their kids celebrate 'Dad's Day' at the Capitol on Tuesday
BATON ROUGE — Fathers and their kids took part in "Dad's Day" at the Capitol on Tuesday to celebrate Louisiana fathers and back legislation that organizers say is aimed at making Louisiana a more father-friendly state.
The event included a DJ, barbecue lunch and a dad joke contest, and Gov. Jeff Landry issued a proclamation declaring "Dad's Day."
In addition to the festivities, organizers advocated for Senate Bill 435.
"SB 435, which is a bill Senator Brach Myers introduced to create a commission on fatherhood engagement to help continue to center dads and support dads across the state," Dad Day coordinator Hamilton Simons-Jones said.
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The bill is awaiting a hearing in the Senate and Governmental Affairs Committee.
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Fathers and their kids celebrate 'Dad's Day' at the Capitol on Tuesday
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