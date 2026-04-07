BRPD: One person injured in a targeted shooting on Sherwood Street

BATON ROUGE — One man was injured in a targeted shooting on Sherwood Street in Baton Rouge on Tuesday, the Baton Rouge Police Department said.

Officials responded to a shooting call around 5 p.m. at the intersection of Sherwood Street and Elm Drive. Police say a 45-year-old man was shot in the abdomen.

No other information was immediately available.