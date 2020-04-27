Volkswagen reopens world's biggest car factory after coronavirus halts production

LONDON - Volkswagen reopened the world's largest car factory at Wolfburg in Germany on Monday after the COVID-19 pandemic forced it to close down for the longest period in its 82 year history.

Volkswagen made 100 changes to the way its plants operate as it attempts to restart business without risking the health of the workers.

The plant at Wolfsburg shut down back in mid March as the virus ripped through Europe, prompting carmakers to halt production across the continent after borders were closed.

Its reopening is symbolic of wider efforts to kickstart economies in Europe, where some 14 million people work in jobs connected to the automobile sector.

The giant car factory is famous for being the place where the iconic Beetle was produced for more than three decades.