Voicemail for secretary filled with f-bombs expected to get Ascension councilman censured

DONALDSONVILLE – A parish councilman will be publicly ridiculed in an upcoming council meeting – officially, a censure – for a foul-mouthed voicemail, the WBRZ Investigative Unit learned Friday.

Councilman Joel Robert left the voicemail, council officials said, on the phone of the parish secretary.

A voice purported to be Robert used the “f-word” in a ten second tirade over the secretary apparently not returning a phone call or reading a letter Robert asked to be read.

Teri Casso, the council chairwoman, said she will ask for an official censure discussion to be added to the August 6 council meeting.

She said Robert has apologized for the expletive-filled voice mail.

Robert represents Ascension Parish Council District 2.

Robert said he is sorry for the voicemail and it was made in a fit of emotions surrounding not being able to attend a recent hearing on development.

"It was no way acceptable," he sad in a phone conversation with WBRZ. "I made a mistake and let my emotions get to me. I can't take it back. I screwed up," he said. Robert said he has called the secretary and the secretary's family along with writing a letter of apology.

Click HERE to listen to the voice mail.

Robert said he and his family have been on vacation for the last week and was not able to attend a meeting Monday night about neighborhood development. He'd hoped a message he'd written be read during the hearing but it wasn't, he said. He left the voicemail upset his thoughts were not expressed at the hearing.

