Virtual advocacy & campaign training workshop open to Louisiana residents

NEW ORLEANS - The Congressional Black Caucus Institute (CBCI) is offering a seminar series entitled "Advocacy & Campaign Training (ACT) Workshops" in New Orleans, Atlanta, Los Angles, and Denver.

The ACT workshops will be held virtually on August 21st and 22nd for residents in or near New Orleans and Atlanta.

The Workshop targets future campaign operatives, political candidates, community leaders, educators, and policy advocates to train, inspire, engage, and prepare them to lead, volunteer, run for office or become community leaders, activists, and campaign staff.

Click here for application information.

The Congressional Black Caucus Political Education and Leadership Institute was incorporated in 2000, as a nonprofit, nonpartisan, social welfare organization.

Its primary mission is to “Educate today’s voters and train tomorrow’s leaders,” as they keep citizens updated on the latest political issues that impact their communities.