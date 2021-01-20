Viral video shows random act of kindness outside Texas gas station

HALTOM CITY, TX - A video showing a small act of kindness outside a gas station in Texas is winning hearts across the internet.

Clint Groom says he had stopped at a gas station after work in Haltom City when he spotted a stranger talking to an older man across the parking lot. The older gentleman, who had some sort of brace on his knee, seemed to be having trouble walking back to his truck.

After the two talk back and forth for a moment, the younger man lifts up the injured man and begins carrying him through the parking lot.

The good Samaritan carries the all the way to his truck, says a few words and then walks back the way he came.

So far, the video showing the sweet moment has been viewed more than 300,000 times.