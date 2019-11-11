Vince Ferachi Community Garden opens in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE – A new source of fresh produce is available to East Baton Rouge Parish residents.

Vince Ferachi Community Garden opens Monday, Nov. 11, offering seasonal crops to visitors and educational opportunities to local schools.

The new community garden is the result of a collaboration of The Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank, Capitol City Produce, and both LSU and Southern University.

Monday’s grand opening will be celebrated with a ribbon cutting at 10 a.m. From then on, food will be made available under the guidance of LSU and SU Agriculture departments and then harvested by The Food Bank volunteers.

The crops and other seasonal items will be distributed to those in need by The Food Bank through its community support network.

The new garden is located just off O’Neal lane, at 16550 Commercial Ave.

